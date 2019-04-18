Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking for information regarding the theft of a motorcycle in Davenport.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On April 2 Davenport Police took a report of a stolen motorcycle in the west end of Davenport near 2nd Street. The motorcycle is a 2007 blue Yamaha R1 valued at around $8,000."
There have been a number of bikes stolen in the Quad-Cities recently, according to police.
Anyone with information about this stolen motorcycle or any other stolen motorcycles, is asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward of up to $2,500.