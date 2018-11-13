Bettendorf police are enlisting the public's help in locating a person wanted by the department on several charges.
Aerick Shafer, 28, is described as being 6-feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. Shafer has brown hair and brown eyes.
He is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department for domestic assault with injury, false imprisonment and burglary in the 1st degree.
In addition to calling our department at 563-344-4015 ext. 9 or 911 with information on Shafer's whereabouts, tips may also be called into CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at (309) 762-9500.
A monetary award may be offered through CrimeStoppers if information given leads to the arrest of Shafer.