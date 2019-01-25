Moline police are looking for the pictured person in connection with a drill stolen at the Menards store.
According to CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities:
"On December 10, the pictured person entered Menards in Moline and selected a Metabo Impact Drill, valued at $379, hid it under his coat and left the store without paying for it.
"He left Menards in a gray Ford Taurus with a missing driver side hubcap.
"The picture quality is poor but the suspect’s hair is distinct."
Anyone with information about this subject should call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.