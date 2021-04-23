'He always had a smile on his face': Family and friends remember boy shot to death in Davenport

Orange balloons dotted the sky over the Mississippi river Friday evening, as family members and friends of Devell Johnson, Jr., gathered to remember his all-too-short life.

Devell, 12, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Davenport, while he was riding his bike with three friends in an alley between 13th and 14th Street at Marquette.

Devell was smart young man with many hobbies, his grandma, Angela Lee, said.

"He loved to swim, he loved to dance, and most of all, he loved to play basketball," Lee said.

Lee's sister and Johnson's great aunt, Veda Reaves, added that Johnson could most often be found playing basketball or video games.

"He always had a smile on his face. Every time you'd see him, he was smiling," Reaves said.

The crowd came together shortly after 5 p.m. Friday to release orange balloons — Devell's favorite color — and to share a moment of silence for the boy and those affected by his death.

Witnesses said a black SUV stopped at the alley around 3:30 p.m. Thursday and someone in the vehicle shot about 8 shots toward the boys.