"He never waited to live his life": Son of man killed in Stockton manure digester remembers his father's life

Their first job together was plowing neighbor driveways with a four-wheeler in Blue Grass, Iowa.

"That was really the first small business thing that I was involved with, with him. Those are really good memories that I had with him," Quinton said. "Some of those memories of working with him instilled a work ethic in me of being an extremely hard worker and enjoying life."

Quinton said his dad also taught him how to value life and take worthwhile breaks.

"He’d like to be remembered as a guy that lived his life, enjoyed it, always did what he wanted," Quinton said. "He never waited to live his life, and I think that’s the memory we should take away from him. That’s what we should all do. Don’t wait to live your life. We’re only here for a short period, and you should take full advantage of it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.