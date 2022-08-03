Head-on collision Monday leaves one driver dead

The Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car, head-on collision Monday, Aug. 1, at 9:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6 about half-a-mile west of East 200th Street.

According to a police release, Megan Dwyer, 33, of Geneseo was traveling westbound on Route 6 and was struck by Rankin, 78, who was traveling eastbound and traveled over the roadway centerline. Dwyer was transported to the hospital by the Coal Valley Ambulance.