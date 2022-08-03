 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Head-on collision Monday leaves one driver dead

  • Updated
A head-on collision in Colona, Ill., Monday has left Raymond Rankin of Rock Island dead according to Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins. 

The Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car, head-on collision Monday, Aug. 1, at 9:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6 about half-a-mile west of East 200th Street.

According to a police release, Megan Dwyer, 33, of Geneseo was traveling westbound on Route 6 and was struck by Rankin, 78, who was traveling eastbound and traveled over the roadway centerline. Dwyer was transported to the hospital by the Coal Valley Ambulance.

Rankin was pronounced dead at the scene. 

