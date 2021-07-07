 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hearing on negotiated plea set in Colona murder case
0 Comments
topical alert

Hearing on negotiated plea set in Colona murder case

  • 0
100219-mda-murder-02.jpg

Colona police officers and people from the Henry Country Coroner's Office remove a body from a home on Oak Drive Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Colona. According to the Colona Police Department, Steven L. Scott, a 56-year-old from Colona, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A hearing for a negotiated plea has been set for Steven L. Scott, 58, charged in the stabbing murder of his companion, Marcie Snyder of Colona, on Oct. 2, 2019.

The hearing on the negotiated plea is scheduled to take place Aug. 10. A two-week jury trial Aug. 9-20 was taken off the court schedule. The new hearing date was set in a June 30 telephone conference. Judge Peter Church will hear the plea.

Scott was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one for knowingly killing Snyder by cutting her across the throat with a knife and the other for cutting her across the throat, knowing such acts created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.

He remains in custody in the Henry County Jail on $2 million bond.

+1 
Steven Scott

Steven Scott
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News