Hearing on negotiated plea set in Colona murder case

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A hearing for a negotiated plea has been set for Steven L. Scott, 58, charged in the stabbing murder of his companion, Marcie Snyder of Colona, on Oct. 2, 2019.

The hearing on the negotiated plea is scheduled to take place Aug. 10. A two-week jury trial Aug. 9-20 was taken off the court schedule. The new hearing date was set in a June 30 telephone conference. Judge Peter Church will hear the plea.

Scott was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one for knowingly killing Snyder by cutting her across the throat with a knife and the other for cutting her across the throat, knowing such acts created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.

He remains in custody in the Henry County Jail on $2 million bond.

