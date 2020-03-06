Hearing postponed in felony gun case against former Moline police officer Jerome Patrick

Negotiations are underway in the felony gun case against former Moline Police Department officer Jerome Patrick, though the Rock Island County state’s attorney said a plea agreement has not been reached.
Patrick, 56, of Moline, faces two counts each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege he fired a gun at two people from a vehicle on Sept. 12 in Moline.
A hearing scheduled for Friday was postponed to March 20, according to court documents. The Friday hearing was listed in the record both as a pretrial conference — a review of the case’s progress — and as a plea hearing. The March 20 proceeding is listed in the record as a plea hearing.
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Friday negotiations have taken place but no deal is in place.
“Nothing is 100%, and we have more than sufficient evidence to proceed to trial at this point,” Villarreal said.
She said she is still receiving evidence in the case.
Negotiations for possible plea agreements in criminal cases are common.
Villarreal said the Friday hearing was postponed because negotiations and discovery — which is the sharing of the case’s evidence by the defense counsel and prosecutors — are still taking place.
Court documents stated Friday’s delay was attributed to the state’s attorney’s office, with negotiation and restitution listed as the reason. The documents did not elaborate.
Villarreal said Patrick has a new attorney — Aaron Dyer, who replaced Dan Dalton in February after Dalton became a judge.
Dyer’s official appointment to the case was not listed in the record, but a discovery document filed Feb. 14 listed him as the recipient of the evidence, and he made an appearance in the case on Feb. 20.
Attempts to reach Dyer for comment on Friday were unsuccessful.
The state police were called at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 to investigate a gunfire complaint in the 2500 block of the Avenue of the Cities in Moline, according to a state police news release. The state police investigators identified Patrick, who retired as a Moline police officer in 2016, as the suspect, and he was arrested on Sept. 13 in Davenport.
The state police contend he fired a gun from inside his silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz convertible in the direction of a man and woman. No injuries were reported.
Villarreal said Friday that the case was handled appropriately when the Moline police turned the investigation over to the state police. The state’s attorney’s office kept the prosecution of the case rather than bringing in a special prosecutor because it was not involved in any criminal cases with Patrick as an investigator.
She said her office is not treating Patrick any differently than other defendants. The state’s attorney’s office reviewed the evidence and filed the charges deemed appropriate.
“We will proceed as we would with any other case,” she said.