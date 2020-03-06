Hearing postponed in felony gun case against former Moline police officer Jerome Patrick

Negotiations for possible plea agreements in criminal cases are common.

Villarreal said the Friday hearing was postponed because negotiations and discovery — which is the sharing of the case’s evidence by the defense counsel and prosecutors — are still taking place.

Court documents stated Friday’s delay was attributed to the state’s attorney’s office, with negotiation and restitution listed as the reason. The documents did not elaborate.

Villarreal said Patrick has a new attorney — Aaron Dyer, who replaced Dan Dalton in February after Dalton became a judge.

Dyer’s official appointment to the case was not listed in the record, but a discovery document filed Feb. 14 listed him as the recipient of the evidence, and he made an appearance in the case on Feb. 20.

Attempts to reach Dyer for comment on Friday were unsuccessful.

The state police were called at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 to investigate a gunfire complaint in the 2500 block of the Avenue of the Cities in Moline, according to a state police news release. The state police investigators identified Patrick, who retired as a Moline police officer in 2016, as the suspect, and he was arrested on Sept. 13 in Davenport.