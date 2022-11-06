Heavy police presence at 6th and Iowa streets in Davenport Sunday night

At least 10 police cars closed the block of East 6th Street between Iowa and LeClaire streets in Davenport Sunday evening.

An officer at the scene said the Davenport Police Department was investigating a shots-fired incident. The officer said the scene was still under investigation, but to the department's knowledge, no one was injured or killed.

Police officers could be seen knocking on neighbors' doors, and a group of curious onlookers had gathered at one end of the block.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”