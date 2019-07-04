{{featured_button_text}}
There is a heavy police presence at Grant and 16th streets in Bettendorf. Many law enforcement vehicles are on the scene of an apparent crash. 

Kevin Hayes, a witness at the scene, said a car was being pursued by several police cruisers when it crashed.

This story will be updated.

