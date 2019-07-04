There is a heavy police presence at Grant and 16th streets in Bettendorf. Many law enforcement vehicles are on the scene of an apparent crash.
Kevin Hayes, a witness at the scene, said a car was being pursued by several police cruisers when it crashed.
Heavy police presence at Grant and 16th streets, Bettendorf. Many law-enforcement vehicles are on the scene and there has been an apparent accident. pic.twitter.com/EsVjm07h0S— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) July 5, 2019
