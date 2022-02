A car has crashed and there is a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., there were at least 11 squad cars from Davenport, Bettendorf and Scott County, along with two Eldridge fire engines and an EMS vehicle.

Utica Ridge in that area is closed off to traffic.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0