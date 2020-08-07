Help solve the crime — car fire in Rock Island

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in finding the person involved in setting fire to a car in Rock Island.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On July 19 at about 4:20 a.m., the pictured subject is caught on video setting fire to a silver Toyota Corolla in the 2100 block of 5th Street in Rock Island.

"The suspect put newspaper in a bowl, placed it on the hood near the passenger side windshield, and lit it. The fire caused extensive damage.

"The suspect is thin, about 5’11” tall and is wearing a multi-colored baseball cap with the number 23 on the left side, a white or gray tee-shirt and dark colored shorts. It looks like he has several tattoos on his right arm.

"He left in a black passenger car. Rock Island Police are asking for help identifying the suspect."

Anyone with any information about this suspect is asked to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

