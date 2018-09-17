CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking for information about a road rage incident in Moline. Did you witness the event?
Here's what happened according to authorities.
"On September 8 at around 7:15 p.m., a road rage incident occurred in the 3600 block of Avenue of the Cities in Moline. The victim accidentally cut the suspect off in traffic. At the next light the suspect jumped out of her vehicle, ran up to the victim who was a passenger and punched her in the face several times. The suspect is a female, black, possibly in her late twenties, heavy set, wearing her hair in a bun. The suspect was driving a black 2016 Nissan Maxima with Illinois plate AQ14666. The registered owner of this car has not been located and is not the suspect."
Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved should call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.