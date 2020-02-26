Help sought identifying person who caused damage on caucus night

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking help identifying a person who caused damage on caucus night.

According to Davenport police:

"The pictured suspect caused damage to the entrance of a building on February 3 in Davenport, Iowa. The suspect showed up at a caucus location in Davenport after it had begun.

"Iowa statute says once a Caucus has begun, no one is allowed to enter. The doors to the building were locked. The suspect banged on the doors and was told he was too late.

"He went to his vehicle and grabbed a crowbar, then forced entry to the building to enter the Caucus. He was found inside and escorted out."

If you know who this is, call our tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

