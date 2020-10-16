Help sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in Davenport

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is enlisting the public's help in solving a fatal hit-and-run crash in Davenport.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On September 12, at 02:14 a.m., Davenport Police received a 911 call regarding a subject lying in the roadway in the 1900 block of W 48th St. The victim was transported from the scene to Genesis East Medical Center and passed away from injuries sustained in the incident.

"The victim was struck by an unknown vehicle and was left lying in the roadway. The vehicle fled the scene.

"Based off the initial investigation, the vehicle should have minor damage to the front end. Investigators are looking for the involved vehicle and driver which fled the scene."

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

