CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking for the public's help in solving a recent debit card fraud case in Rock Island.
According to CrimeStoppers:
"On March 21 the victim accidentally left her debit card at 7-Eleven in Rock Island. By the time she realized it was missing and cancelled the card, the suspects had attempted to use it at 4 locations. The larger purchases they attempted were declined.
"One of the (pictured) subjects was wearing a gray hoodie with writing in the front of it, a dark stocking cap and had a mustache. The other subject was wearing a blue hoodie. He had a fade haircut and had a mustache, goatee and an earring in his left ear."
If you recognize these people you are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.