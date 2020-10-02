Help sought in identifying theft suspect

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured person who stole a vacuum cleaner at the Target store in Moline.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On September 16, 2020, this male, described as being thin with an olive complexion, in his late teens or early 20a, wearing a light colored hat, striped face mask, white t-shirt, khaki shorts, red socks, and white shoes, stole a $300 Shark vacuum cleaner from Target in Moline.

"The suspect ran from employees and hopped into a silver Chevy Malibu driven by a black male. The Malibu had dark tinted windows, no plates and black rims. The same suspect tried to steal a vacuum at the Davenport Target store as well."

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

