CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured people.
According to CrimeStoppers,
"On December 22, the victim made a return at Menards in Moline and accidentally dropped the merchandise return card for $123 that he received back. Video surveillance shows this male suspect pick up something after the victim walked away from the register. The man then used the card three different times and used all the money on the card. He was with a woman who is described as Hispanic with dark hair, wearing a long tan coat, blue jeans and brown boots. The man is described as Hispanic with dark hair, wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black dress shoes.
"The suspects purchased a Christmas tree with the stolen/lost card."
Anyone with any information regarding this theft are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.