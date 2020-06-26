Help sought in liquor store theft in East Moline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a theft at an East Moline liquor store.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On May 30 the female pictured entered 4 Star Discount Liquor, 1818 18th Ave., East Moline, and stole a bottle of juice and a bottle of Tequila. She struggled with the store clerk on the way out.

"The female suspect and a male left in the dark-colored four-door sedan."

Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Quad-City Times​

