Help sought in liquor store theft in East Moline
topical alert top story

Help sought in liquor store theft in East Moline

{{featured_button_text}}
Liquor store theft
Contributed photo

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a theft at an East Moline liquor store.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On May 30 the female pictured entered 4 Star Discount Liquor, 1818 18th Ave., East Moline, and stole a bottle of juice and a bottle of Tequila. She struggled with the store clerk on the way out.

"The female suspect and a male left in the dark-colored four-door sedan."

Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News