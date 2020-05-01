Help sought in locating suspect in suspicious house fire in Moline
Help sought in locating suspect in suspicious house fire in Moline

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking information about a suspicious fire in Moline.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On March 10 there was a suspicious fire inside a vacant house at 340 Railroad Avenue in Moline. Fire and Police investigators determined the fire was intentionally set."

Anyone with any information about possible suspects in this case are asked to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

