Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking the public's help in solving a shooting that occurred earlier this month in Bettendorf.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On November 2, at about 7 p.m., there was a shooting at the Valley Mobile Home Park, 5425 Valley Drive in Bettendorf. The suspect (or suspects) fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.
"One subject was struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life threatening injuries."
Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.