Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in this unsolved crime.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"During the early morning hours of August 8, these three (pictured) suspects broke into laundry card machines at both Homewood Manor Apartments 3425 60th St., Moline and LeClaire Apartments 421 19th St., Moline, stealing the cash from out of the machines. A video camera was damaged at LeClaire Apartments when one of the suspects struck it with a hammer. At Homewood Manor apartments a glass door was shattered.
"The three suspects arrived and left in a white sedan. The suspect in the white Champion shirt (above) has very short, clean-cut hair, a small goatee with multiple tattoos on both lower arms as well as a tattoo on his neck/upper chest area.
"The male in the red hoodie also had very short, clean-cut hair, a similar goatee and a diamond-stud earring in his left earlobe.
"The third male has a similar skin tone as his cohorts, but no other distinguishing features could be determined."
Anyone with any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.