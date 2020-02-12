Henderson testifies in own defense in beating death of 5-year-old

The man accused in the beating death of Ja’Shawn Bussell took the stand in his own defense Wednesday.

Under direct questioning from his defense attorney, Tre Henderson insisted he had no idea the 5-year-old left in his care had been beaten or had blunt-force trauma injuries to his head.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The trial inside Scott County Courthouse’s No. 4 is its seventh day. Closing arguments will begin sometime after 1 p.m.

Henderson and Ja’Shawn’s mother, Jacqueline Rambert, called 911 services on April 27, 2018 and reported the child was choking.

Ja’Shawn died May 1, 2018.

Henderson is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death in the death of the child.

Rambert will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty last month to two counts of child endangerment. She testified for the prosecution during the trial.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.