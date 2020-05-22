Henry County Coroner releases name of body found in landfill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATKINSON, Ill. — Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins said Friday that the body found Wednesday at an Atkinson landfill was that of Jerome R. Coleman II, 59, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The cause of death has not been released, but Coleman's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force and the Illinois State Police are investigating.

The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force was sent Wednesday to the Ecology Solutions landfill in Atkinson at about 9 a.m. after the man's body was discovered.

The landfill provides services to a number of surrounding communities including the Chicagoland area, State Police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 815-632-4010. Callers may remain anonymous.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.