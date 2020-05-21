Henry County Coroner says body of man found in landfill being investigated as homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ATKINSON, Ill. — Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins said the body found Wednesday at an Atkinson landfill has been identified.

The name of the man, whom she said is an African-American who is not from the area, will be released after the man's family is notified.

While the cause of the man's death has not yet been released, Watkins said the manner of death "at this time" is considered to be a homicide. Toxicology results are pending.

The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force and the Illinois State Police are investigating.

The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force was sent Wednesday to the Ecology Solutions landfill in Atkinson at about 9 a.m. after the man's body was discovered.

The landfill provides services to a number of surrounding communities including the Chicagoland area, State Police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 815-632-4010. Callers may remain anonymous.

