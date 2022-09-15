 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HENRY COUNTY

Henry County jury finds man still sexually dangerous from '97

  • Updated
  • 0

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Henry County jury on Thursday found John C. Rumley Jr., 49, to continue to be sexually dangerous from an initial 1997 incident.

Rumley, who has an IQ of between 48 and 57, was first declared sexually dangerous in 1997 and turned over to the Illinois Department of Corrections after being charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse. His alleged victim was 4 years old at the time, and he was 24 and under the supervision of his aunt while his parents were out of town.

Clinical psychologist Melissa Weldon-Padera testified about her three interviews with Rumley in 2014, 2017 and last February, as well as a report that month that considered his records and sex-offending history. The history included both criminally charged and non-charged incidents. She said out of 101 sexually dangerous people she's evaluated in her career, she didn't believe anyone had had an IQ as low as Rumley. She said she believed he was still sexually dangerous.

Rumley's attorney, Bill Breedlove, said he would file a motion to find the statute on sexually dangerous persons unconstitutional specifically for his client, based on his severe lack of mental function. A hearing on that motion was set for Nov. 16.

“We should have better places than prisons for people with mental disabilities,” Breedlove said after court was adjourned.

John Rumley

