Henry Dinkins, man accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell gets new lawyers

The man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a 10-year-old Davenport girl has new attorneys.

Henry Dinkins, 49, pleaded not guilty last year to first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell. She was missing for nine months before her remains were found in a pond in rural Clinton County.

Dinkins asked for new attorneys in January, stating in court filings that communication with his appointed public defender Miguel Puentes had broken down. Scott County District Court Judge Henry W. Latham II initially denied Dinkins' request and ordered more and regular contact between him, Puentes and fellow public defender Kyle Worby.

Puentes and Worby asked to withdraw from Dinkins' defense on March 29, stating in a court filing that Dinkins refused to communicate with them.

Latham allowed Puentes and Workby to withdraw from the case last week. Dikins will now be represented by attorneys Jennifer Frese and Chad Frese, according to court documents filed Monday.

The judge last week also granted a request by Dinkins’ lawyers for a change of venue. A new venue for Dinkins’ trial was not immediately selected. Court documents state the location will be decided after Dinkins' new defense team consults with the court and the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Dinkins took Breasia from an apartment complex in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport in July 2020, shot her to death and hid her body.

Dinkins was the father of Breasia's half-brother, and investigators said both children were staying the night with him at the apartment where he was living with a girlfriend.

Dinkins called 911 the morning of July 10, 2020, to report Breasia missing from his apartment when he woke up. But search warrants show Dinkins, a registered sex offender, was busy the night of July 9 into the early hours of July 10.

Dinkins had been granted an early release from prison less than four months before Breasia disappeared, which prompted a months-long search that ended in March of 2021 near DeWitt, when two fishermen discovered her remains.

Dinkins' next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, court records state.

