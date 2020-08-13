Henry Dinkins pleaded not guilty to three sex-offender charges. If convicted, he could face enhanced sentencing as a habitual offender

The third count charges Dinkins with failing to notify the sheriff’s office of his use of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Davenport Police have sought the public's information about three vehicles Dinkins is associated with — a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980s Kings Highway motorhome — from late July 9 and to noon July 10. All are now impounded and in the possession of investigators.

If Dinkins is sentenced as a habitual offender he would have to spend at least three years in prison before he is eligible for parole and could remain in prison for no longer than 15 years.

Prosecutors pointed to Dinkins felony convictions in Scott County Court on Aug. 23, 1990, Jan. 1, 1995, May 28, 2004, Sept. 22, 2011 and Oct. 17, 2019 as support for the decision to seek habitual offender sentencing.

Dinkins is a registered sex offender because in 1990, when he was 18, he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The offense took place when he was 17.

Investigators allege Dinkins was one of the last people to see Breasia.