Henry Dinkins pleaded not guilty to three sex-offender charges. If convicted, he could face enhanced sentencing as a habitual offender

While the search for missing Davenport 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has faded from headlines and newscasts, the person of interested in her disappearance faces new charges related to his status as a sex offender.
Scott County prosecutors added two more sex offender registration violations against Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, and in court documents filed Thursday said it intends to seek enhanced sentencing under the habitual offender code.
Dinkins is now charged with three counts of sex offender registration violations. He entered a plea of not guilty Thursday and demanded a speedy trial. Marlita Greve, Chief District Judge of the Seventh Judicial District, set a pretrial conference for 1 p.m., Aug. 28 in the Scott County Courthouse.
Breasia has been missing since July 10. She was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street and Dinkins was taken into custody the day Breasia was reported missing.
Dinkins has not been charged with Breasia’s disappearance.
He was charged with the first count sex offender registration violation not long after his arrest June 10. The charge alleges Dinkins failed to notify the Scott County Sheriff's Office within five business days of a change in residence or failing to disclose multiple residences.
The first of the two new charges alleges Dinkins failed to notify the Scott County Sheriff’s Office of his use of a Chevrolet Camaro.
The third count charges Dinkins with failing to notify the sheriff’s office of his use of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala.
Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Davenport Police have sought the public's information about three vehicles Dinkins is associated with — a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980s Kings Highway motorhome — from late July 9 and to noon July 10. All are now impounded and in the possession of investigators.
If Dinkins is sentenced as a habitual offender he would have to spend at least three years in prison before he is eligible for parole and could remain in prison for no longer than 15 years.
Prosecutors pointed to Dinkins felony convictions in Scott County Court on Aug. 23, 1990, Jan. 1, 1995, May 28, 2004, Sept. 22, 2011 and Oct. 17, 2019 as support for the decision to seek habitual offender sentencing.
Dinkins is a registered sex offender because in 1990, when he was 18, he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The offense took place when he was 17.
Investigators allege Dinkins was one of the last people to see Breasia.
Her grandmother Donita Gardner, of Davenport, said Breasia had joined her grandson, Dinkins' son, at a sleepover at Dinkins' apartment on Thursday, July 9. Breasia was reported missing the following morning.
The apartment where Dinkins lived, 2744 E. 53rd St., Davenport, was searched by police July 10. Police learned it was not the address Dinkins registered on the sex offender registry.
Dinkins is held in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond on the sex offender registry charges, and without bond on a parole violation and without bond on drug trafficking charges from Bureau County, Illinois.
Once Dinkins works his way through Iowa courts, he will have to go to Bureau County, Illinois, were he is facing methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to Bureau County Circuit Court electronic records, Dinkins is facing one count of manufacture and delivery of more than 200 grams of amphetamine or an analog of amphetamine, and one count of delivery of more than 900 grams of methamphetamine.
Both Illinois charges are Class X felonies under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years.
