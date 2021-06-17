Henry Dinkins pleads not guilty to kidnapping, murder of Breasia Terrell

Henry Dinkins, accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, submitted Wednesday a written arraignment and plea of not guilty in Scott County Courty.
Dinkins, 48, also demanded his right to a speedy trial. He was the only person of interest after Breasia went missing in July 2020, and he was charged with kidnapping and murder after her body was found in March.
Breasia was last seen either late July 9 or during the early morning hours of July 10 of 2020. She spent the night with her brother at Dinkins' home during the time period she disappeared. Dinkins is the boy's father. Breasia's remains were discovered on March 22 near DeWitt, and her identity was confirmed on March 31.
The charges against Dinkins were announced in a news conference on May 5. Dinkins' next court date was not yet available Thursday morning.
According to a search warrant filed by Davenport Police Detective AJ Poirier on April 22 in Scott County District Court, on July 10, 2020, officers were sent to 2744 E. 53rd St., Apt. 8, to investigate the disappearance of a child.
Officers spoke to Dinkins, who told police that Breasia, his stepdaughter, was missing when he woke up. Dinkins also told police that Breasia had never run away before.
Dinkins girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, told police she had fallen asleep the night of July 9 at 11 p.m. or midnight. Culberson said that when she went to sleep, Dinkins was on the couch in the living room. Culberson was asleep in the living room and Breasia and her half-brother were asleep in the bedroom.
When Dinkins came home he picked up his cell phone and then left, saying he was going to look for Breasia.
According to the search warrant, Dinkins' phone records show that Culberson attempted to call Dinkins at 3:11 a.m. and 3:12 a.m. Phone records indicate that Dinkins' phone was off when the calls were made. She called Dinkins again at 5:55 a.m. and the call duration was 40 seconds. Phone records also show an outgoing call to Culberson that is 10 seconds long at 6:01 a.m. Culberson attempted to call Dinkins again at 7:12 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., but Dinkins' phone was off during those times.
According to the search warrant, Dinkins had access to multiple vehicles, including a 2012 black Chevrolet Camaro and a 2007 Chevrolet Impala. The Impala was located within several blocks of the Police Department. The Camaro was in the parking lot of 2744 E. 53rd St. and was impounded by police.
On July 14, Culberson asked to speak to detectives. In a follow-up interview, she said that she had put Dinkins’ phone on a phone charger at 3 a.m., something she had not told police before. She also denied trying to call Dinkins even though phone records for Dinkins received from Verizon show she called him at approximately 3:11 a.m. and 3:12 a.m.
She also disclosed she had seen Dinkins after 3 a.m. on July 10 before he left again. She also said she saw a girl she believed to be Breasia standing outside by Dinkins’ red Impala. Culberson described Breasia as having distinct hair and seeing that girl with Breasia's hair.
Dinkins' cell phone was tracked to Clinton, where he was seen on video footage at 7:04 a.m. at Walmart buying two bottles of bleach. Dinkins then is tracked back to his trailer on Schmidt Road in Davenport at 8:20 a.m.
He is being held in the Clinton County Jail, where he was moved in August because of overcrowding in the Scott County Jail.