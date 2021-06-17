Henry Dinkins pleads not guilty to kidnapping, murder of Breasia Terrell

According to the search warrant, Dinkins' phone records show that Culberson attempted to call Dinkins at 3:11 a.m. and 3:12 a.m. Phone records indicate that Dinkins' phone was off when the calls were made. She called Dinkins again at 5:55 a.m. and the call duration was 40 seconds. Phone records also show an outgoing call to Culberson that is 10 seconds long at 6:01 a.m. Culberson attempted to call Dinkins again at 7:12 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., but Dinkins' phone was off during those times.

According to the search warrant, Dinkins had access to multiple vehicles, including a 2012 black Chevrolet Camaro and a 2007 Chevrolet Impala. The Impala was located within several blocks of the Police Department. The Camaro was in the parking lot of 2744 E. 53rd St. and was impounded by police.

On July 14, Culberson asked to speak to detectives. In a follow-up interview, she said that she had put Dinkins’ phone on a phone charger at 3 a.m., something she had not told police before. She also denied trying to call Dinkins even though phone records for Dinkins received from Verizon show she called him at approximately 3:11 a.m. and 3:12 a.m.

She also disclosed she had seen Dinkins after 3 a.m. on July 10 before he left again. She also said she saw a girl she believed to be Breasia standing outside by Dinkins’ red Impala. Culberson described Breasia as having distinct hair and seeing that girl with Breasia's hair.