Heroin overdose investigation leads to arrest of suspected drug dealer in Davenport

Officers also seized a bagging containing 7.35 grams of methamphetamine. Thomas also had $3,075 in cash in his pockets.

A search of Thomas’ room yielded an additional 7.05 grams of heroin and a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun.

Officers also seized a digital scale, packaging materials, razor blades and other items associated with drug peddling.

Thomas was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:03 p.m. Sunday. He was being held Tuesday night without bond on the drug charges, and on $1,000 bond, cash or surety, on charges of failing to appear on misdemeanor drug possession charges.

Federal authorities could take over the case since Thomas allegedly was selling drugs while in possession of a firearm. That charge, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and must run consecutively to any sentence on other charges. Also, it is up to Thomas’ attorney to prove that the gun in his possession was not being used to further his drug crime.

Federal authorities also would determine if Thomas was a drug user at the time. It is a federal offense for drug users to possess firearms. That charge would be separate to the other charges and carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.