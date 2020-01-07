Heroin overdose investigation leads to arrest of suspected drug dealer in Davenport

An investigation into a suspected heroin overdose Sunday led to the arrest of a Davenport man on charges of trafficking meth and heroin.
Antonio Larvell Thomas, 22, of Davenport, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and one count of possession with the intent to deliver heroin.
The meth charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, while the heroin charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Thomas also is charged with two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a five year prison sentence.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police, at 9:16 a.m. Sunday, patrol officers and paramedics were sent to Woodspring Suites, 5315 Elmore Circle room 129, for a suspected heroin overdose.
Thomas was on the scene of the overdose and was interviewed by officers. Thomas walked away from officers and was seen running from the parking lot.
Offices caught Thomas in the parking lot of a nearby business.
When officers searched him they found 36 bindles, or small packages, containing a total of 9.65 grams of heroin. Officers also sized a clear plastic baggie containing 6.45 grams of heroin and five other baggies containing a total of 3.1 grams of heroin. In total, officer seized 19.2 grams of heroin off of Thomas.
Officers also seized a bagging containing 7.35 grams of methamphetamine. Thomas also had $3,075 in cash in his pockets.
A search of Thomas’ room yielded an additional 7.05 grams of heroin and a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun.
Officers also seized a digital scale, packaging materials, razor blades and other items associated with drug peddling.
Thomas was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:03 p.m. Sunday. He was being held Tuesday night without bond on the drug charges, and on $1,000 bond, cash or surety, on charges of failing to appear on misdemeanor drug possession charges.
Federal authorities could take over the case since Thomas allegedly was selling drugs while in possession of a firearm. That charge, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and must run consecutively to any sentence on other charges. Also, it is up to Thomas’ attorney to prove that the gun in his possession was not being used to further his drug crime.
Federal authorities also would determine if Thomas was a drug user at the time. It is a federal offense for drug users to possess firearms. That charge would be separate to the other charges and carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
There is no parole in the federal system.
In June, Davenport was chosen to join the Public Safety Partnership program that teams cities with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, DEA, ATF and the U.S. Marshals.
During a news conference in July with Davenport Police, U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, of the Southern District of Iowa, said, "We are particularly emphasizing prosecuting gun crimes in federal court. So right now, today, my office is reviewing every gun case in the City of Davenport" to determine whether federal prosecution is in order.
Additionally, “Federal law has a very long reach,” he said. Federal charges apply to many situations, including a felon in possession of a firearm, for example, or a drug user in possession of a firearm. “We are looking for those cases and we are identifying those cases, and we are prosecuting those cases, as many as we possibly can.”