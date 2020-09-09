Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Davenport

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Riverdale man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in which Davenport police said a pregnant woman and a firearm were left at the scene.

Marsean Jones, 23, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failing to obey a stop sign, operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to 17th and Warren streets, where a vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign, colliding with another vehicle before striking two parked vehicles.

A witness said a Chevrolet Malibu was speeding eastbound on 17th Street. The car did not stop at the stop sign at Warren Street and clipped the front of a Land Rover, removing the vehicle’s bumper.

The Malibu continued into the 800 block of West 17th Street, where it struck a tree, then struck two other vehicles.