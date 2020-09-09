Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Davenport

A Riverdale man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in which Davenport police said a pregnant woman and a firearm were left at the scene.
Marsean Jones, 23, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failing to obey a stop sign, operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to 17th and Warren streets, where a vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign, colliding with another vehicle before striking two parked vehicles.
A witness said a Chevrolet Malibu was speeding eastbound on 17th Street. The car did not stop at the stop sign at Warren Street and clipped the front of a Land Rover, removing the vehicle’s bumper.
The Malibu continued into the 800 block of West 17th Street, where it struck a tree, then struck two other vehicles.
The driver fled but was spotted by police and taken into custody in an area near the scene of the crash, police reports show. Officers found blood on the driver's side window of the Malibu, and Jones was bleeding from the head.
Police said a pregnant woman was in the passenger's seat and a firearm was found in a nearby yard.
Jones was released on his own recognizance from the Scott County Jail early Wednesday, according to jail records. He was not charged with a weapons violation.
