Hit-and-run victim identified, Davenport police have located driver

Davenport Police investigators named the pedestrian and have identified the driver involved Thursday's early morning alleged hit-and-run incident on Brady Street.

Police said 41-year-old Abigail Lee-Price of Davenport was found at 2:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 lying in the roadway in the 5800 block of North Brady Street.

She is listed in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospital.

According to Friday's DPD new release, investigators have located the suspected vehicle and driver involved in the incident. The police did not release the alleged driver's name and said officers from the Traffic Safety Unit continue to investigate.

According to the police, the suspect vehicle fled the scene after striking Lee-Price, without stopping to render aid or report the crash to law enforcement.

