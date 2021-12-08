Holidays and winter can mean an increase of fire hazards in homes. Here are a few tips from Quad-City fire marshals

Marty recommended using lights listed by Underwriters Laboratory, a common source for determining safety standards of products. And check the instructions on your lights to determine how many strings you can link together without overloading your circuits.

Space heaters

The marshals said space heaters were one of the most common winter-time fire starters. Marty said if you're using a space heater, use a modern one with a safety tip-over switch. He said most of the space heater fire calls in Rock Island start because someone is using an old space heater that doesn't automatically turn off when it falls over.

Marty said use the heater only when you're awake and in the same room. It's common for people to leave a heater turned on while they sleep and then kick a blanket or something flammable on top of it, resulting in a fire.

Morris said space heaters should have at least 3 feet between them and anything else. He recommended placing them on a stable and level surface so they're less likely to be knocked over. Never plug the heater into a power strip either; it should always be plugged directly into an outlet.

Fireplaces