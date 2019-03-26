A home was hit by gunfire early Tuesday in Davenport, police said in a media release.
At 3:51 a.m. Davenport police responded to 14th Street at Arlington Avenue for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they located the damaged residence and found shell casings in the middle of the intersection.
No injuries were reported. The Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the incident.
Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”