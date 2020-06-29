Home struck by gunfire Friday in Rock Island

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A home was struck by gunfire Wednesday in Rock Island, though no one was reported injured.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of 43rd Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. It was not reported until the following day.

There had been no arrests as of Monday, and further details were not available, according to the police.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Rock Island Police Department, 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app.

