Home struck by gunfire Sunday in Rock Island
A home was struck by gunfire Sunday in Rock Island, but no one was reported hurt.

The shooting happened about noon in the 400 block of 6th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. No one was home at the time.

No one had been arrested as of late Monday morning, and further details were not available, police said.

The police ask anyone with information to call 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers, 309-762-9500.

