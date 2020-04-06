Home struck by gunfire Sunday in Rock Island

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
A home was struck by gunfire Sunday in Rock Island, but no one was reported hurt.
The shooting happened about noon in the 400 block of 6th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. No one was home at the time.
No one had been arrested as of late Monday morning, and further details were not available, police said.
The police ask anyone with information to call 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers, 309-762-9500.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Anthony Watt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today