Homicide charge dismissed as part of Kewanee man's plea

CAMBRIDGE — A homicide charge against a Kewanee man was dismissed Friday in Henry County Circuit Court.

He had been held in Henry County Jail since early December 2019.

Eldon D. Sturm, 56, was charged in November 2019 with Class X felony drug-induced homicide, Class 2 felony methamphetamine delivery and Class 3 felony possession of methamphetamine. According to the homicide charge, Sturm allegedly delivered methamphetamine to Lori Quanstrom, who ingested a portion of it, causing her death.

As part of a negotiated plea, Sturm pleaded guilty to methamphetamine delivery and the homicide charge and the possession charge were dismissed.

On the delivery charge, Sturm was sentenced to 48 months probation, a $2,500 fine and evaluation and treatment for alcohol and controlled substances as well as random testing. With $5-a-day credit for 538 days in jail, Sturm still owes $1,775.

Judge Terry Patton accepted the plea agreement.

State's Attorney Catherine Runty said in court Friday that on April 21, 2018, Kewanee police and Henry County deputies were called to a rural Henry County residence for a possible overdose. Police seized multiple items including 1.8 grams of methamphetamine. Police say Strum had provided the methamphetamine in a social setting at his home on the evening of April 20, 2018.

