'Hope and comfort' offered at scene of Monday night's fatal accident in Davenport

Tony Miano spent some time as an accident investigator with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department - but that wasn't why the 58-year-old street evangelist parked his maroon Toyota at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the north side of the bridge on North Fairmount Street that spans Duck Creek.

He said it might be a place to offer hope and comfort.

Roughly nine hours earlier, Davenport Police said a 31-year-old driver of a Ford Escape was traveling south on Fairmount with four children, lost control of the car, crossed the center of the street and hit the bridge before coming to a rest on its side in the waters of Duck Creek.

According to a news release from the police, the adult driver died at the scene and a 12-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

A 10-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with life-threatening injuries. A 9-month-old and 8-year-old were also transported, treated and released with minor injuries.

"A tragedy happened here last night and sometimes people come by places like this - to pay respects, or to think about life and death," Miano said. "And sometimes they want to talk. Sometimes people are seeking some kind of comfort."

Miano said the first person who stopped Tuesday asked for a Bible and said they thought they knew the name of the woman killed in the accident.

"Sometimes, I can be in a place, and no one will stop," said Miano, who moved to Davenport six years ago. "And then, the other day, I was out at Harrison and Locust and 11 people stopped in just two hours.

"Since the start of the pandemic, I think between 1,500 and 2,000 people stopped to talk with me. And very few people stop to argue."

After another man pulled over and asked for a Bible, Miano looked at the accident scene. Dashed lines of orange spray paint charted the Ford Escape's path off the road and to the corner of the bridge.

"It looks to me like, maybe, the vehicle hit that cement barrier at the corner there and at least part of it traveled onto to the barrier," said Miano, who served with the L.A. Sheriff's Department from 1987 to 2007. "Then the vehicle fell down into the creek."

The street preacher shook his head.

"It's going to be a hard day for some people. I just wanted to be here. It's a chance to connect with people and try to do some good," Miano said.

The crash remains under investigation.