CHICAGO — Lawyers who represent victims of clergy abuse have released a report listing the names of 395 Catholic priests and lay people accused of sexual misconduct in Illinois.
The report, which has been released online, includes the names, biographies, photos, and assignment history of the nearly 400 accused clergymen throughout the state of Illinois.
“The data reveal the horrifying scale of priests sexually assaulting minors to the present day,” the report said.
In the Diocese of Peoria, which encompasses Rock Island County, 29 names are listed. In the Diocese of Rockford, which includes Whiteside County, 22 names are listed. (A full list of accused clergy with direct connections to the area is below.)
More than a dozen of the 395 accused worked in Rock Island County, according to the report. Their assignments included churches, hospitals, and even schools. One accused friar, who died two decades ago, is listed to have worked at Alleman High School from 1963-65.
The report did not specifically investigate clergymen working in other states, but many of the accused are listed to have worked in the Iowa Quad Cities.
Many of the accused have died, according to the report. But, for most of the accused in the local area, a present status — including whether or not the priest “has access to children” — is listed as “unknown.”
The 182-page report was released on Wednesday afternoon at a press conference Chicago. The event was livestreamed online. Attorneys at Jeff Anderson & Associates, a Minnesota law firm, and Frost Pearlman, based in Chicagoland, discussed the report’s findings alongside victims of child abuse.
“We’ve chosen to reveal this information because the Catholic bishops and the religious orders that have access to this information have chosen to conceal it,” said attorney Jeff Anderson. “Those at the top have chosen not to believe so many survivors who have come forward.”
The report comes three months after an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General found allegations of child sexual abuse against at least 500 clergy.
“The list that we have included in this report are all those names that we have been able to find who have been publicly accused,” an attorney at the press conference said. “It doesn’t mean they’ve been adjudicated or it doesn’t mean they’ve been litigated. It doesn’t mean they have been found guilty, because most of the offenders are never charged criminally or held accountable in a court.”
The lawyers said they hoped the released names will bring “transparency” to an ongoing issue, and that the “painful but necessary” work of abuse survivors might save lives.
A list of local clergymen accused in the report follows below:
- Fr. John M. Beatty, C.S.V. (Alleman High School, Rock Island: 1963-65)
- Fr. Edward E. Bush (Sacred Heart, Moline: 1982-83; St. Patrick, Colona: 1984-2002)
- Fr. Terry Cassidy (Christ the King, Moline: 1985-87)
- Fr. Louis M. Condon (Sacred Heart, Rock Island: 1950-52; Sacred Heart, Moline: 1977-8)
- Fr. Robert J. Creager (Sacred Heart, Moline: 1955-60; St. Malachy, Geneseo: 1962-64)
- Msgr. Norman D. Goodman (Sacred Heart, Moline: 1961-63)
- Fr. William Harbert (St. Joseph, Rock Island: 1972-3)
- Fr. William Iserman (Holy Trinity, Moline: 1961-62)
- Fr. James Janssen (St. Paul’s, Burlington: 1949-50; St. Irenaeus, Clinton: 1951-53; St. Mary’s, Davenport: 1960; St. Anthony’s, Davenport: 1980; Retired, St. Vincent Center, Davenport: 1992-2004)
- Fr. Raymond C. Kalter, CSSR (St. Alphonsus, Davenport: 1957-62)
- Fr. Duane Leclercq (St. Mary, Moline: 1972-3)
- Fr. Frank R. Martinez, Jr. (Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport: 1983; St. Francis Continuation Care and Nursing Home, Burlington: 1988; St. Vincent Center, Davenport: 1996-2001; St. Anthony’s Continuing Care Center, Rock Island and St. Mary of the Angels Convent, Rock Island: 2002-03)
- Fr. John M. Onderko (Retired, St. Pius X, Rock Island: 2006-09)
- Fr. Toussaint J. Perron, W.F (St. Pius X Church, Rock Island: 1974; St. Malachy Church, Geneseo: 1975-78)
- Fr. Jerry (Jerome) R. Pilon (St. Mary’s, Moline: 1999-09)
- Fr. Richard J. Poster (St. John Vianney, Bettendorf: 1997; St. Ambrose University, Davenport: 1997; St. Vincent Center, Davenport: 2003)
- Fr. Richard Slavish (Sacred Heart, Moline: 1968; State Hospital, East Moline: 1969-71)
- Fr. William J. Spine, S.J. (St. Mary: 1984-86)
- Fr. Michael R. Van Acker (St. Pius X, Rock Island: 1989; St. Patrick’s, Andalusia: 1990-92; St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg: 1994-02)