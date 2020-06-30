House fire in Colona leaves three homeless

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were left without a home after a Monday night fire in Colona, though no one was hurt.

The Colona Fire Department was called about 8 p.m. for the fire at 813 5th St., Colona Fire Chief John Swan said. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, but the single-story home had heavy fire and smoke damage and is not expected to be salvageable.

Three people were displaced, and the American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities was called to assist them, Swan said.

The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the home and worked its way inside, Swan said. Its cause was under investigation as of Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.