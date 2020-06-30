You are the owner of this article.
House fire in Colona leaves three homeless
Three people were left without a home after a Monday night fire in Colona, though no one was hurt.

The Colona Fire Department was called about 8 p.m. for the fire at 813 5th St., Colona Fire Chief John Swan said. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, but the single-story home had heavy fire and smoke damage and is not expected to be salvageable.

Three people were displaced, and the American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities was called to assist them, Swan said.

The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the home and worked its way inside, Swan said. Its cause was under investigation as of Tuesday.

