House struck by gunfire in Davenport

  • Updated
Davenport police are investigating a Thursday morning shots-fired call.

Police were called at 2:17 a.m., Thursday, to W. 5th Street and Wilkes Avenue to a report of shots-fired.

Upon arrival officers canvassed the area and found a house in the 1700 block W. 5th Street had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

