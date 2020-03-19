House struck by gunfire in Davenport

Davenport police are investigating a Thursday morning shots-fired call.

Police were called at 2:17 a.m., Thursday, to W. 5th Street and Wilkes Avenue to a report of shots-fired.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival officers canvassed the area and found a house in the 1700 block W. 5th Street had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0