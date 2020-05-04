You are the owner of this article.
House struck by Sunday gunfire in Moline
A home was hit by gunfire Sunday in Moline.

Moline police officers were called around 2:04 p.m. to the intersection of 4th Street and 20th Avenue after several complaints of gunfire, according to a news release issued by the Moline Police Department. When they arrived, people told the officers they heard several shots fired and two vehicles traveling south rapidly on 4th Street.

Further investigation uncovered the damage to the residence and as well as a number of shell casings, the release states.

The department asks that anyone with information contact the Special Investigations Group at 309-524-2131. People can also call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities: 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips mobile app.

