Two houses were struck by gunfire Friday morning in Davenport.
Police responded at 5:49 a.m. to the 200 block of Kirkwood Boulevard to a report of shots fired.
Several shell casings were recovered in the boulevard, and two houses in the area were struck by gunfire, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.