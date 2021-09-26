How is police use of force tracked in the Quad-Cities? That depends on the department.

Police use of force is a hot button issue nationally and in the Quad Cities, from officer involved shootings to deadly choke holds. But what is considered force, and whether or not it is regularly tracked, differs from one police department to the next.
In an effort to compare use of force data in the Quad Cities, the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus submitted public records requests to the five main Quad Cities police departments (Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, East Moline) and to the Scott and Rock Island County sheriff's departments. The requests asked for data showing how many times force had been used in the last five and half years (from January 2016 through the end of June 2021).
The data received from the various departments was inconsistent. There isn't a universal policy in the U.S., or even state to state, that defines what kinds of force should be tracked, or even if departments should keep records of use of force, so what information was available varied.
In Bettendorf, for example, the police department has an extra reporting form that officers fill out when they've used force during an encounter, according to Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball. This form includes things like pepper or OC spray, tasers, hands on force, less lethal weapons and guns. On the form, officers mark if a weapon was removed from it's holster, if it was pointed at the suspect and if it was discharged. They also report if there were injuries to the officer or the suspect and if medical treatment was sought.
All of these details would also be included in the regular shift reports of the officers, but Kimball said having a separate report for use of force allows the department to keep easily accessible data that they can use to look for trends and make training plans.
"We do it because we want to have that information, to understand it," Kimball said.
Davenport appears to have a similar reporting system. The department responded to the records request with a detailed list of various force types, including some that none of the other departments had, like improvised weapons, chemical munitions, and hobble leg restraints.
Davenport police didn't respond to questions about the data, but most of the data included how many times the use of force was used, and how many times it was pointed or displayed.
Davenport also included two totals for each year: the total force options that were used, and the total use of force incidents, implying that if more than one type of force is used during the same encounter, all force types used are reported and recorded separately.
The other departments had similar data, though it was shared with varying degrees of specificity. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s office only had data available for the number of times a taser had been used each year; a representative from the department said before June 2020 tasers and guns were the only types of force they tracked, and the department hadn't had any officer-involved shootings in the time specified. In response to a follow-up request, the sheriff's office was able to provide several police reports detailing hands-on force situations starting after June 2020, when those began being tracked separately in a new system.
East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said the information that his department was able to provide was gathered by searching through old police reports and looking for certain keywords, because East Moline doesn't have a specific tracking system for use of force instances.
Moline was only able to provide a total number of use of force incidents for each year without detailing which types of force were used. The department does not "maintain records in a manner to specify the type of force used," according to the information request response. Jon Leach, the department's public information officer, said the department completes use of force reports for hands-on force, tasers, OC spray, K9 bites and tire deflation techniques. He didn't say if that was a comprehensive list of force types that are reported.
Moline and East Moline are among 59 police agencies in Illinois that participate in a national FBI use of force database, and East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said the use of force instances that are submitted to that database each month include death of a person due to law enforcement use of force, serious bodily injury of a person due to law enforcement use of force, and discharge of a firearm by law enforcement at or in the direction of a person that did not otherwise result in death or serious bodily injury.
Davenport also participates in the database and is one of only 17 Iowa agencies listed as participating in 2021. Data for Iowa and Illinois is not available on the database website because data isn't displayed unless it represents more than 40% of the officer population for the state.
The FBI has been collecting use of force data on a monthly basis from law-enforcement agencies across the U.S. since 2019. Submitting data is voluntary, however, and only 49% of agencies nationally opted to participate in 2021.
Officer involved shootings in the Quad Cities in the last five years
Rodricco Parks
July 19, 2016
Police Department: Davenport
Location: 1600 Rockingham Road, Davenport
Rodricco Parks, 19 at the time, was shot by Officers Shawn Sullivan and Andrew Weingart after he attempted to run over police and rammed a squad car. Parks was sentenced in March of 2017 to five years in prison for criminal mischief in the second degree and one year for assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.
Sullivan and Weingart were not charged for the shooting, but were placed on administrative leave while the department investigated the incident.
Parks was arrested again in May 2020 for attempting to run over a police officer with a car. He was sentenced in August 2020 to five years in prison for eluding, OWI, drugs or participate in felony, and assault on a peace officer.
Joshua Price
December 19, 2016
Police Department: Bettendorf
Location: 920 Middle Road, Bettendorf (Home Depot)
Joshua Price, 19 at the time, was shot by Officer Kent Keeshan in a Home Depot, after Price pointed an air soft gun, which was modified to look like a handgun, at Keeshan.
Price had used the toy gun to take the store manager hostage, but let the manager go when police arrived. He told the store manager that he wanted to commit suicide, and suicide notes were found in his pockets in which he apologized to police for "causing them to shoot him."
Price was wounded in the chin, right hand and upper right arm area, but survived the shooting. He was sentenced in May of 2020 to twelve years in prison, one year for false imprisonment, one year for assault on persons in certain occupations, and 10 years for second-degree burglary.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton ruled that Keeshan's use of deadly force was justified in April, 2016.
Matthew Tobin
November 19, 2017
Police Department: Davenport
Location: 410½ E 12 Street, Davenport
Matthew Tobin, 26, was shot and killed by Officer Brenda Waline during a struggle in an apartment that Tobin was reportedly burglarizing.Tobin had not complied with orders from Waline and another officer, Justin King, to remove his hands from his pockets, and he had attempted to run for the back door.
King stopped Tobin from running and a struggle ensued in which Tobin shot three times toward the officers, hitting King in the ear. King told Waline he was losing consciousness as Tobin continued to struggle, so King shot Tobin three times, killing him.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton determined in December 2017 that the shooting was justified, stating that in his opinion the actions of the officers were "heroic."
John Hess
March 13, 2018
Police Department: Davenport
Location: 2100 Grand Avenue, Davenport
John Hess, 42 at the time, was shot by Officer Brandon Askey in an apparent "suicide by cop" attempt. Davenport police received a call that morning reporting that Hess had a gun and was walking toward the house of a woman who had recently filed a protective order against him.
Askew found Hess walking along the road and pulled over and got out of his squad car. Hess pointed a gun at Askey, but said later he never took it off safety and did not intend to fire. After asking him to put the gun down several time, Askew shot toward Hess twice, hitting him once in the ankle.
Askey's use of force was deemed reasonable by Scott County attorney Mike Walton in March 2018. In July 2018 Hess was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic violence offender, going armed with intent, and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.
Adam Lafrentz
April 25, 2018
Police Department: Scott County Sheriff's Office
Location: 400 W 4th Street, Davenport (Scott County courthouse)
Adam Demarcus Lafrentz, 29 at the time, was shot at by Bailiff Tim Hutcheson but was not hit. Hutcheson, another bailiff and a Davenport police officer responded to a report of a disturbance outside the Scott County courthouse and found Lafrentz carrying a blunt object.
Lafrentz was non-compliant with the bailiffs' and officer's instructions. The police officer fired a non-lethal device that had little affect on Lafrentz, and as the situation escalated Hutcheson fired once in Lafrentz's direction.
Lafrentz was arrested after a short foot chase and charged with assault on persons in certain occupations and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The case was dismissed in January 2020 after Lafrentz began mental health treatment and showed he was compliant with that treatment, according to court documents.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton determined in May 2018 that Hutcheson's use of force was reasonable.
Nicholas Warner
May 16, 2018
Police Department: Davenport
Location: 9th Street and Division Street, Davenport
Nicholas Warner, 48 at the time, was shot twice in the arm by Officer Robert Bytnar after Warner reportedly rammed a car into a squad car with an officer in it.
Warner was taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City and was released without notifying the police. A warrant was put out for his arrest and he was eventually caught in September 2020. He has been charged with three felony counts of assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon, felony operating while impaired (OWI)/second offense and misdemeanor counts of eluding, interfere with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.
Warner pleaded not guilty in November 2020 and is scheduled to have a jury trial in October of this year. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton ruled Bytnar's actions justified in June 2018.
Steven Wilson
June 22, 2018
Police Department: Moline
Location: 3300 block of Avenue of the Cities, Moline
Steven Dexter Wilson, 26 at the time, was shot by Officers Jeremy Weeks and Brett Kopf. Weeks and Kopf were in an alley investigating a burglary call from a nearby building when Wilson came to the front door of his house and fired a pistol, according to then State's Attorney John McGehee.
Wilson reportedly left his house yelling "shoot me" and charged at Kopf. Kopf shot toward Wilson without hitting him, but Wilson did not stop. After a struggle, Wilson pointed his gun at Kopf. Weeks shot Wilson twice and he fell to the ground.
Wilson was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed violence. His case is still being processed and his next court date is set for June 18 at 8:30 a.m. McGehee determined Kopf's and Weeks' use of force to be justified in December 2018.
Robert Mitchell
October 23, 2018
Police Department: Scott County Sheriff's Office
Location: 6600 Brady Street, Davenport
Robert R. Mitchell, 23, was shot by Deputy Greg Hill after he tried to run from a traffic stop. Mitchell died from his wounds that night in the hospital.
Hill pulled Mitchell over for a bad brake light, and after a call to dispatch, Hill discovered Mitchell was wanted for a minor crime. Mitchell attempted to flee and Hill was dragged by the car. Hill shot Mitchell twice.
In November 2018 Scott County Attorney Mike Walton determined the use of force was justified, but in April of this year Cedar Rapids civil rights attorney Dave O'Brien filed a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit against Hill and Walton. The lawsuit is ongoing.
Brett Dennis
April 25, 2019
Police Department: Davenport
Location: 1600 W 17th Street, Davenport
Brett Dennis Sr., 27 at the time, was shot in the leg by Officer Ryan Leabo during an exchange of gunfire in which Leabo was hit in the leg and chest. Leabo had reportedly made contact with Dennis and another man who were acting suspicious. The men refused to stop when Leabo told them to, and Dennis ran.
Leabo caught up to Dennis and the two had a physical struggle, during which Dennis shot Leabo twice and Leabo shot Dennis once. The shot to Leabo's chest was blocked by a bullet proof vest, police said.
The State's Attorney's office ruled Leabo's use of force justified in May 2019, and said Dennis had admitted to police he was trying to get the officer to shoot him.
In September 2020 Dennis was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder and dominion and control of a firearm by a felon.
Darold Strunk
May 25, 2019
Police Department: East Moline
Location: 7th Street and 40th Avenue, East Moline
Darold Strunk, 25 at the time, was shot by Officers Logan Wolfe and Ryan Clark after shooting at the officers during a traffic stop.
Strunk was a passenger in the car the officers attempted to pull over. The car failed to stop, but officers blocked it off after a short chase. Strunk got out of the car and fired at the officers, who returned fire.
The officers' actions were ruled justified by then-acting Rock Island County State's Attorney Patricia Castro in June 2019. In May of this year Strunk pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to fifteen years in prison.
Kelvin Shaw
April 25, 2020
Police Department: Rock Island
Location: 2900 Block 5th Avenue
Kelvin D. Shaw, 37, was shot and killed by Officers Steven Mumma and Tyler Evans after he allegedly held two women hostage at gunpoint.
Mumma and Evans were part of a group of officers surrounding the apartment building where Shaw was hiding after the women were safely removed. Shaw reportedly jumped out the window of the building closest to Mumma and Evans. Shaw tried to run and struggled to climb a fence before pointing a gun at the officers, who shot five rounds between the two of them. Shaw was hit three times and died a few days later at a Peoria hospital, where he was taken for treatment.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal ruled the shooting justified in May 2020.
Marquis Tousant
June 1, 2020
Police Department: Davenport
Location: 1400 Myrtle Street, Davenport
Marquis Tousant, 23, was shot at by Officer Greg Behning during a night of unrest and violence throughout Davenport. Tousant died from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, though police were unsure whether the shot that killed Tousant came from Behning. They later said the bullet fragment from Tousant’s body possessed similar characteristics to the bullets fired from Behning’s gun.
Behning and two other officers were on patrol that night when they were reportedly ambushed in an alley. More than a dozen shots were fired and one officer narrowly avoided being hit in the head. Behning returned fire and the suspect vehicle fled. Officers found Tousant dead when they returned to the scene later that night. A gun was found under Tousant's body that matched bullets found in the truck the officers were patrolling in.
The shooting was deemed justified by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton in September 2020.
Timothy Clevenger
September 3, 2020
Police Department: Bettendorf
Location: 1111 16th 1/2 Street, Bettendorf
Timothy Clevenger, 53, was shot and killed by Officer Patrick Mesick while Clevenger was holding a knife to the throat of a four-year-old girl at a daycare.
Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine announced the shooting was justified in October 2020, and in February of this year, Bettendorf police allowed a Quad-City Times reporter to watch the body-cam footage.
Akbar M. Eaddy
October 17, 2020
Police Department: Rock Island
Location: 1200 Block of 21st Street, Rock Island
Akbar M. Eaddy, 27, was shot and killed by Officers Anthony Zier, Randy May, Zachary Costas and Andrew Lawler during an alleged gunfight after Eaddy ran from police.
Police were called to investigate an aggravated domestic battery in which Eaddy was the suspect. Eaddy had left the scene in a vehicle, and officers found the vehicle later while patrolling. Eaddy fled but was found again. He reportedly began shooting at the officers while they attempted to set up a perimeter. The officers returned fire and Eaddy was killed.
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal determined in November 2020 that the officers' use of force was justified.
Brian Scott
February 7, 2021
Police Department: Bettendorf
Location: 1360 Kimberly Ridge Road, Bettendorf
Brian Scott, 49, was shot and killed by Officer Zachary Gish after reportedly brandishing and shooting a gun during a traffic stop.
Gish and other officers had responded to a call from a woman who said Scott had threatened to kill her. The woman was found in a car with Scott, and when the officers pulled the car over she got out. Officer asked Scott to leave the car and he refused, eventually shooting at one of the officers as the officer broke Scott's window with a baton.
Gish shot Scott four times and Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine said Gish's use of force was justified during a press conference in May.
Clarence Washington
February 18, 2021
Police Department: Davenport
Location: 1720 W Kimberly Road, Davenport
Clarence Washington, 30, was shot by Officer Nate Missimer in an exchange of gunfire after officers cornered Washington in a Walgreens parking lot. Washington was a suspect in a robbery earlier in the day.
Police said Washington fired first, and First Assistant County Attorney Amy Devine announced in a press release March that Missimer's use of force was justified. The press release also said the Scott County Attorney’s Office will file a charge of attempted murder of a police officer against Washington, but no charges have yet been filed. He is currently facing unrelated federal charges and likely won't be charged for this incident until those charges are resolved.
DeShawn Tatum
April 1, 2021
Police Department: Rock Island
Location: 3000 block of 11th Street, Rock Island
DeShawn L. Tatum, 25, was shot and killed by Officers Jacob Waddle, Paul Scully and Andrew Lawler after dragging Waddle and Scully behind a stolen vehicle.
Tatum reportedly ran from the officers when they tried to arrest him for outstanding warrents. They chased him to a gas station where he hijacked a car from a nearby woman. He backed the car up into the gas station, hitting Waddle and Scully with the door and dragging them. During this exchange he was shot.
Another officer, Officer Zachary Costas, was part of a foot chase but did not fire his weapon.
State's Attorney Dora Villarreal ruled the shooting justified in April.