How is police use of force tracked in the Quad-Cities? That depends on the department.
How is police use of force tracked in the Quad-Cities? That depends on the department.

Use of force

Police use of force is a hot button issue nationally and in the Quad Cities, from officer involved shootings to deadly choke holds. But what is considered force, and whether or not it is regularly tracked, differs from one police department to the next.

In an effort to compare use of force data in the Quad Cities, the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus submitted public records requests to the five main Quad Cities police departments (Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, East Moline) and to the Scott and Rock Island County sheriff's departments. The requests asked for data showing how many times force had been used in the last five and half years (from January 2016 through the end of June 2021).

The data received from the various departments was inconsistent. There isn't a universal policy in the U.S., or even state to state, that defines what kinds of force should be tracked, or even if departments should keep records of use of force, so what information was available varied. 

In Bettendorf, for example, the police department has an extra reporting form that officers fill out when they've used force during an encounter, according to Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball. This form includes things like pepper or OC spray, tasers, hands on force, less lethal weapons and guns. On the form, officers mark if a weapon was removed from it's holster, if it was pointed at the suspect and if it was discharged. They also report if there were injuries to the officer or the suspect and if medical treatment was sought.

All of these details would also be included in the regular shift reports of the officers, but Kimball said having a separate report for use of force allows the department to keep easily accessible data that they can use to look for trends and make training plans.

"We do it because we want to have that information, to understand it," Kimball said. 

Davenport appears to have a similar reporting system. The department responded to the records request with a detailed list of various force types, including some that none of the other departments had, like improvised weapons, chemical munitions, and hobble leg restraints.

Davenport police didn't respond to questions about the data, but most of the data included how many times the use of force was used, and how many times it was pointed or displayed.

Davenport also included two totals for each year: the total force options that were used, and the total use of force incidents, implying that if more than one type of force is used during the same encounter, all force types used are reported and recorded separately. 

The other departments had similar data, though it was shared with varying degrees of specificity. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s office only had data available for the number of times a taser had been used each year; a representative from the department said before June 2020 tasers and guns were the only types of force they tracked, and the department hadn't had any officer-involved shootings in the time specified. In response to a follow-up request, the sheriff's office was able to provide several police reports detailing hands-on force situations starting after June 2020, when those began being tracked separately in a new system.

East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said the information that his department was able to provide was gathered by searching through old police reports and looking for certain keywords, because East Moline doesn't have a specific tracking system for use of force instances. 

Moline was only able to provide a total number of use of force incidents for each year without detailing which types of force were used. The department does not "maintain records in a manner to specify the type of force used," according to the information request response. Jon Leach, the department's public information officer, said the department completes use of force reports for hands-on force, tasers, OC spray, K9 bites and tire deflation techniques. He didn't say if that was a comprehensive list of force types that are reported.

Moline and East Moline are among 59 police agencies in Illinois that participate in a national FBI use of force database, and East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said the use of force instances that are submitted to that database each month include death of a person due to law enforcement use of force, serious bodily injury of a person due to law enforcement use of force, and discharge of a firearm by law enforcement at or in the direction of a person that did not otherwise result in death or serious bodily injury.

Davenport also participates in the database and is one of only 17 Iowa agencies listed as participating in 2021. Data for Iowa and Illinois is not available on the database website because data isn't displayed unless it represents more than 40% of the officer population for the state.

The FBI has been collecting use of force data on a monthly basis from law-enforcement agencies across the U.S. since 2019. Submitting data is voluntary, however, and only 49% of agencies nationally opted to participate in 2021.

