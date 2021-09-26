How is police use of force tracked in the Quad-Cities? That depends on the department.

All of these details would also be included in the regular shift reports of the officers, but Kimball said having a separate report for use of force allows the department to keep easily accessible data that they can use to look for trends and make training plans.

"We do it because we want to have that information, to understand it," Kimball said.

Davenport appears to have a similar reporting system. The department responded to the records request with a detailed list of various force types, including some that none of the other departments had, like improvised weapons, chemical munitions, and hobble leg restraints.

Davenport police didn't respond to questions about the data, but most of the data included how many times the use of force was used, and how many times it was pointed or displayed.

Davenport also included two totals for each year: the total force options that were used, and the total use of force incidents, implying that if more than one type of force is used during the same encounter, all force types used are reported and recorded separately.