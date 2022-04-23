Human remains were found in Andalusia on Dec. 22. They haven't been identified, in part because of a backlog of cases at the forensics lab

The remains of a woman were found just before Christmas along the banks of the Mississippi River in Andalusia.

That discovery was made 123 days ago. Or roughly four months. And still no identification has been made.

“This is a really frustrating case,” Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said last week. “I wish I had answers for you. But in cases like these we have to keep reminding ourselves that there is only so much we can control. I can’t walk into an Illinois State Police lab and demand results. We have to realize that the ISP has many, many cases.”

These human remains were discovered Dec. 22, 2021, in the 16200 block of 78th Avenue West, Andalusia. Illinois State Museum, Research and Collection Center in Springfield examined them Jan. 5, according to a news release from the Rock Island Sheriff’s Office.

The collection center concluded the remains are those of a woman, between 25 and 45 years old, between 5-foot-2 and 5-6, with ancestry characteristics of a Caucasian or African-American.

The remains then moved to the Illinois State Police lab, where they await DNA testing.

According to the ISP Forensics web page, the state has a backlog of 4,359 forensics cases involving DNA identification or other biological means of identification. All told, the ISP labs have a backlog of 7,472 cases — because the state’s forensics labs work to identify everything from weapons and tools used in crimes to drug chemistry and fingerprints.

The ISP’s forensics lab in Springfield and its public information office declined to comment on the backlog of cases. Gustafson said those labs were more than just overworked.

“For DNA there’s always been a one-month or two-month wait,” Gustafson said. “Now, we are looking at six, sometimes eight months. COVID has really hurt the ISP’s efforts. It has made it hard on the staff and really hurt their efforts.”

Gustafson said obtaining DNA from the remains found in Andalusia didn’t guarantee the woman would be identified — especially if her DNA isn’t in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Better known as NamUs, the system is a national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases across the United States.

“If no one reported her missing. If no one managed to turn in her toothbrush or her hairbrush, who knows how long it will take to identify that person,” Gustafson said.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding a missing individual who matches this description to contact them at 309-558-3827.

