Human remains were found in DeWitt on Monday. What happens next?

Human remains were found in a pond in DeWitt Monday night, leading some to wonder if it could be the body of Breasia Terrell, who went missing in July 2020, when she was 10.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Department said it would take time to identify the remains.
Richard Rahn, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations special agent in charge, said an autopsy on the remains was done Monday. He also explained the general process of identification in an interview with the Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch-Argus on Thursday.
Rahn said it was difficult to say how long the identification would take.
"It varies upon the procedure that we use. We have different things that we can do to help make those identifications, and sometimes it depends upon the condition of the body," Rahn said.
Rahn said the first step after a body was discovered was to send a crime scene team and a forensic anthropologist to the scene to collect evidence and retrieve the remains.
Then the remains are taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny, where an autopsy is performed.
"They review the bones. They essentially try to do some testing to determine, if possible, age, if possible, sex, determine height, everything they can do to try to help identify that particular individual," Rahn said. "Sometimes there are some identifiers on the body itself, like tattoos, that we can use and compare to any records that we might have on file. We can also do dental records, and then we can also do some DNA testing."
"They also look to see if there are any defects as a result of trauma inflicted upon the bones. They study those to see if there is maybe a particular weapon, or type of weapon, that may or may not have been used, or maybe natural causes, whatever the case may be," Rahn said.
The evidence collected during the autopsy is then sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations Criminalistics Laboratory for further analysis.
Rahn said the time involved also depended on the case load in the laboratory and how quickly things could be processed.
"We're dependent upon the laboratory to help us with that, and it's just hard to say that it's going to be on this date or that date because they're overwhelmed like everybody else is," Rahn said.