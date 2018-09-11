A suspect is in custody and two people seriously injured following an after-hours disturbance Tuesday night at Davenport North High School.
According to a news release from the Davenport Police Department, police responded to a disturbance call at the high school, 626 W. 53rd St., at approximately 6:01 p.m.
The two subjects injured in this incident were hospitalized with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
According to the news release, the dispatcher advised that someone had damaged school property and stolen the keys to a vehicle. The dispatcher also advised that two subjects had been struck by a vehicle and the driver had fled the scene on foot.
After apprehending the suspect, further investigation was conducted. It was discovered that the suspect had struck one of the subjects while attempting to get away, and dragged another subject who was trying to stop the suspect from stealing the vehicle. Also, it was discovered that the suspect struck three unoccupied vehicles during this incident.
The investigation continues.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the police department at 563-326-6125.