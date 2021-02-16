 Skip to main content
I-280 closed due to crash at Mississippi River bridge
I-280 closed due to crash at Mississippi River bridge

Interstate-280 is blocked both ways at the Mississippi River bridge due to a crash, according to Iowa Department of Transportation's website

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the website said to expect a 16-minute delay going eastbound and a 9-minute delay going westbound. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

