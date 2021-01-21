I-80 stop yields drugs after defendant meets “Danger”

CAMBRIDGE — A woman from the state of Washington appeared Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court as a state trooper testified to finding 5 1/2 pounds of oxycodone pills and 1.8 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the trunk of her vehicle.

Tammy L. Argle, 44, of Lake Stevens, Wash., is charged with the Class X felonies of methamphetamine trafficking, controlled substance trafficking, methamphetamine delivery, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture of 1,500-plus pills-ecstasy/analog and Class 1 felony possession of 1,500-plus pills, ecstasy/analog.

State Trooper Hayden Combs testified in Tuesday's preliminary hearing that he made a traffic stop Jan. 13 on a vehicle on Interstate 80 for following a semitrailer too closely, and the vehicle stopped on the off ramp at milepost 19, blocking both the right- and left-hand turn lanes as the passenger got out and appeared to be getting back in the vehicle in the driver's seat. Combs, however, told both the driver and passenger to take their original positions and move the car to an adjacent parking lot. As he was filling out a written warning, Geneseo Police Officer Jamison Weisser arrived with his K-9 and conducted a free-air sniff, and the dog alerted.