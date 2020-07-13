'I just want Breasia’s mom to know there are people who care': Searchers fan out on Credit Island, looking for some trace of missing 10-year-old girl

Connie Snyder took a long walk Monday through the woods and grasses of Davenport’s Credit Island.
Snyder, 44, was not alone, as dozens of people spread out over Credit Island looking for some sign of Breasia Terrell, the 10-year-old girl reported missing Friday after she was last seen in the 2700 block of E. 53rd St.
Investigators searched an apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St., and found property belonging to Henry Earl Dinkins, who was arrested on a sex offender violation, a class D felony. He has not been charged in the disappearance of Breasia or named by police as a suspect.
Dinkins, 47, was linked to Breasia in court documents filed Monday.
As Snyder and others walked and flew drones over the island, Dinkins’ court-appointed attorney, Russell Dircks filed a motion in Scott County Court asking to be removed from the case on the grounds that Dinkins is “a person of interest” in Breasia’s disappearance.
Dircks said his wife is a teacher who has worked with Breasia, so he had a conflict of interest.
Snyder had no conflicts of interest. She said she didn’t know Breasia, her mother Aishia Lankford, or anyone related to their family. Snyder spent the better part of four hours walking the woods, grasses and waterlines of the island for a simple reason.
“I have a 10-year-old son,” Snyder said. “If he went missing I hope people would get together and try to help me find him.
“I saw on Facebook that needed people for searches. So I just came down here and started walking.”
Davenport Police acknowledged the searches and issued a statement saying detectives are in "constant contact with her family, and continue to conduct follow-up including K-9 and aerial search and rescue operations, door-to-door canvasses, and following-up on community tips."
Meg Reed said she “thought a lot about my 9-year-old niece and 9-year-old son” as she walked Credit Island’s woods.
“I don’t know Breasia or her family, but I wanted to do something,” said Reed, 30. “I don’t know that we’re even looking for Breasia. Maybe we’re just looking for some sign she was here. I don’t know. But I’m willing to help.”
Kevin Phelps and Julius Wilmington said they just wanted to help — and brought some technology to the search. Each man flew a drone over the area near the island’s pedestrian bridge.
“I know Breasia’s mother a little bit,” Phelps said.
Phelps said he planned to fly his drone until “both of my batteries are drained.”
“And then I’ll go home, recharge them, and come back out here. I just want Breasia’s mom to know there are people who care.”
In a phone interview, Lankford said she is thankful for the help and “is trying to deal with some unexpected things.”
“Facebook is hard,” Lankford said. “People say things about my daughter and about me. I want to say what does anything matter? She is missing. I want to ask people if my daughter isn’t worth finding because they think I’m a bad person or something.
“I just want to find Breasia. I think people with children understand. You would do anything if your child goes missing.”
Watch Now: Balloon Release for Breasia Terrell
